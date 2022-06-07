Colorado Department of Agriculture: Poultry Shows a no-go at 2022 Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado State Fair Board Authority says they are cancelling any poultry shows during the 2022 fair. Officials say this is a precautionary measure being taken as avian influenza (HPAI) continues to affect domestic poultry across the nation. The Board approved the cancellation during their regular Board meeting on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

“For the safety of both humans and animals participating in the Colorado State Fair, the Board of Authority has voted to follow the guidance of the Colorado State Veterinarian and not hold any poultry events where commingling of birds could occur,” said Rene Brown, the Chair of the Colorado State Fair Board of Authority. “This was a very difficult decision, since we know kids look forward to raising and showing their chickens and turkeys, but as cases of avian influenza continue to rise across the country, we first and foremost want to assure the safety of everyone who attends and enjoys the Colorado State Fair.”

Officials say avian influenza has affected “nearly 38 million birds in domestic flocks across 36 states. In Colorado, cases have been identified in both wild and domestic flocks. More than 1.4 million birds in Colorado alone have been euthanized to avoid the spread of this deadly viral disease, which has a mortality rate of 90%-100%.”

“While this is certainly a huge loss for the kids who show their poultry, commingling of birds presents a high risk of disease introduction and transmission and would be devastating if an outbreak were to happen during the fair,” said Colorado State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin. “CDA will continue to monitor the spread of avian influenza and work with county fairs, youth ag organizations, and local veterinarians to ensure bird owners know how to increase their biosecurity measures to protect their flocks.”

The Colorado State Fair will still have horse shows, as well as the livestock events and small animal events. The 4-H and FFA events will also take place.

This year will be the 150th year of the fair.

For more information about HPAI, click here. Find more information on the Colorado State Fair here.

