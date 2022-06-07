Advertisement

Avalanche sweep Oilers, advance to Stanley Cup Final

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz skates on the ice (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz skates on the ice (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP/Jack Dempsey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:27 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:19 into overtime, and Colorado rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 Monday night, completing a four-game sweep in the Western Conference final and sending the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.

Colorado will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference final between the New York Rangers and two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Cal Maker, Devon Toews Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado.

Pavel Francouz stopped 30 of 35 shots.

Zach Hyman scored twice for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian also scored for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl had four assists and goalie Mike Smith finished with 36 saves.

