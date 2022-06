EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs on Monday.

This article will be updated.

At about 2:15 p.m. CDOT tweeted the following:

#I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash between US 85 and Exit 125 - Ray Nixon Road. https://t.co/NLxTAMoqOm — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.