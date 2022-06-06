Shooting at eastern Colorado Springs business sends one to hospital Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting at an eastern Colorado Springs business sends one person to the hospital.

Colorado Springs police responded to a business in the 2500 block of Airport Road around 3 a.m. Monday regarding a shooting. Officers found an adult man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police have not released any further details including what led up to the shooting, any possible suspect information or which business it was at.

We will update this article as we learn more.

