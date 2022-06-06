Advertisement

Shooting at eastern Colorado Springs business sends one to hospital Monday morning

Shooting Investigation
Shooting Investigation(Source: MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:10 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting at an eastern Colorado Springs business sends one person to the hospital.

Colorado Springs police responded to a business in the 2500 block of Airport Road around 3 a.m. Monday regarding a shooting. Officers found an adult man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police have not released any further details including what led up to the shooting, any possible suspect information or which business it was at.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting call at Memorial Park, one injured
The Safe Sleep for Babies Act goes into effect later this year, but experts advise parents to...
What parents need to know about new ‘Safe Sleep for Babies’ law
A Buc-ee's location.
Colorado’s 1st Buc-ee’s expected to have 116 pumps and create 175 new jobs
The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment
Pueblo Health Department: First positive human case of tularemia in Pueblo County
Officers say they learned that a 20-year-old man was armed with a handgun and threatened two...
Police: Security guard allegedly shot suspect outside of Springs nightclub

Latest News

6.6.22
Stormy weather returns Monday
Ballots sent out to Colorado voters Monday for June 28th primary election
Storms Monday
Storms Monday
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting call at Memorial Park, one injured