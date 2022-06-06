Search for a missing swimmer underway at Lake Pueblo on Monday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - First responders were at Lake Pueblo Monday evening searching for a missing swimmer.

Last time this article was updated at 5:50 p.m., Colorado Parks and Wildlife Spokesperson Bill Vogrin didn’t have any additional details to share on the search effort. It isn’t clear when a person was reported missing, but 11 News viewers started reaching out at about 5:30 p.m. after they noticed crews on the west side of the lake.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Attn News Media: @LakePuebloSP has launched a search for a missing swimmer in the lake. No other details are available at this time. SE Region PIO Bill Vogrin is en route to the scene. Media should stage at West Fishing Road to get a view of search and rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/yTysy2kdn2 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.