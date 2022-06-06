Advertisement

Search for a missing swimmer underway at Lake Pueblo on Monday

Search for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo 6/6/22.
Search for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo 6/6/22.(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - First responders were at Lake Pueblo Monday evening searching for a missing swimmer.

Last time this article was updated at 5:50 p.m., Colorado Parks and Wildlife Spokesperson Bill Vogrin didn’t have any additional details to share on the search effort. It isn’t clear when a person was reported missing, but 11 News viewers started reaching out at about 5:30 p.m. after they noticed crews on the west side of the lake.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Safe Sleep for Babies Act goes into effect later this year, but experts advise parents to...
What parents need to know about new ‘Safe Sleep for Babies’ law
Shooting Investigation
Shooting at eastern Colorado Springs business sends one to hospital Monday morning
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting call at Memorial Park, one injured
Semi crash closes southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs.
Southbound I-25 closed south of Colorado Springs for a crash
The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment
Pueblo Health Department: First positive human case of tularemia in Pueblo County

Latest News

Dennis Johnson
Man reported missing out of Fountain was found and is safe
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Living with wildlife: what to do if you come across a wild animal
Wild animals are pretty common in Colorado Springs, especially in the warmer months. The threat...
KKTV LIVING WITH WILDLIFE
According to AAA, the average price for regular gas in Colorado is $4.63. This is $0.24 less...
Gas prices reach all-time high in Colorado