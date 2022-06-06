Search for a missing swimmer underway at Lake Pueblo on Monday
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - First responders were at Lake Pueblo Monday evening searching for a missing swimmer.
Last time this article was updated at 5:50 p.m., Colorado Parks and Wildlife Spokesperson Bill Vogrin didn’t have any additional details to share on the search effort. It isn’t clear when a person was reported missing, but 11 News viewers started reaching out at about 5:30 p.m. after they noticed crews on the west side of the lake.
This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.
