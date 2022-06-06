MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a man missing from the Fountain area on Monday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued on Monday for a man missing from the Fountain area.

The alert was issued through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at about 2:30 p.m. for 75-year-old Dennis Johnson. Johnson was last seen Monday morning at 7, according to the CBI he “suffers from cognitive impairment.”

Johnson may be driving a blue 2014 Jeep Patriot with Colorado license plate AQT-U74.

Call 911 if seen or 719-390-5555 with more information.

