Advertisement

MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a man missing from the Fountain area on Monday

Dennis Johnson
Dennis Johnson(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued on Monday for a man missing from the Fountain area.

The alert was issued through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at about 2:30 p.m. for 75-year-old Dennis Johnson. Johnson was last seen Monday morning at 7, according to the CBI he “suffers from cognitive impairment.”

Johnson may be driving a blue 2014 Jeep Patriot with Colorado license plate AQT-U74.

Call 911 if seen or 719-390-5555 with more information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Safe Sleep for Babies Act goes into effect later this year, but experts advise parents to...
What parents need to know about new ‘Safe Sleep for Babies’ law
Shooting Investigation
Shooting at eastern Colorado Springs business sends one to hospital Monday morning
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting call at Memorial Park, one injured
A Buc-ee's location.
Colorado’s 1st Buc-ee’s expected to have 116 pumps and create 175 new jobs
The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment
Pueblo Health Department: First positive human case of tularemia in Pueblo County

Latest News

6/6/22
WATCH: Mother moose and calf spotted in Colorado
Severe Weather Graphic
Hail possible as a storm rolls through Fountain Monday afternoon, thunderstorm warning in effect until 2:15 p.m.
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Southbound I-25 closed south of Colorado Springs for a crash
Mural
Largest mural in Colorado Springs history to be unveiled at the Police Operations Center Wednesday