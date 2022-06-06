Advertisement

MISSING: Couple from Arkansas recently in Colorado

Robert and Mary Jane Bowman.
Robert and Mary Jane Bowman.(Alamosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing couple from Arkansas.

The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of Robert and Mary Jane Bowman with the public on Monday.

“They were in the area in the last few days and have not checked in with their Arkansas family,” part of a post on Facebook reads. “The vehicle is a blue 2001 Ford pickup with Arkansas plate 445-SBZ. The camper trailer is unique as it is a pickup bed camper mounted on a flatbed trailer.”

If anyone has information on their location they are asked to call 719-589-6608.

The Alamosa County Sheriff's Department is seeking assistance from the public. We are trying to find Robert and Mary...

Posted by Alamosa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 6, 2022

