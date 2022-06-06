Largest mural in Colorado Springs history to be unveiled at the Police Operations Center Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A work of art that the Colorado Springs Police Department says is the largest mural in the history of Colorado Springs is set to be unveiled on Wednesday.

The mural dedication is scheduled for June 8 at 10:30 a.m. on the south side of the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave. The mural was brought to life by award-winning mural and graffiti artist Paes 164. The project took more than 50 gallons of paint and 350 cans of spray paint, covering an area about 50 feet high and 350 feet wide.

“For me, I respect CSPD and was very excited to hear back from you guys wanting to do this project,” part of a statement from Paes 164 reads. “You guys do all the hard work for the community, and I thought it was important for the community to connect back with you guys, even if it is through art! Honestly, I wanted to switch careers a few years back and join, my face tattoos were too sexy for the department though! I’m really proud to be the one doing this mural and I appreciate all of you!”

The public is invited to the ceremony on Wednesday.

“We are incredibly honored to partner with Paes 164 and provide him a canvas for this beautiful mural,” said Chief Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Police Department. “We hope that this art inspires current and future artists. We also hope that when you pass by, you will take a minute and reflect on what COMMUNITY means to you and why Colorado Springs is a special place.”

Got the cheif out here bombing with me! #yeeeeee #cspd Posted by The Art Of Paes 164 on Thursday, May 26, 2022

