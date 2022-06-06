Advertisement

Largest mural in Colorado Springs history to be unveiled at the Police Operations Center Wednesday

Mural
Mural(Mayor of Colorado Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A work of art that the Colorado Springs Police Department says is the largest mural in the history of Colorado Springs is set to be unveiled on Wednesday.

The mural dedication is scheduled for June 8 at 10:30 a.m. on the south side of the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave. The mural was brought to life by award-winning mural and graffiti artist Paes 164. The project took more than 50 gallons of paint and 350 cans of spray paint, covering an area about 50 feet high and 350 feet wide.

“For me, I respect CSPD and was very excited to hear back from you guys wanting to do this project,” part of a statement from Paes 164 reads. “You guys do all the hard work for the community, and I thought it was important for the community to connect back with you guys, even if it is through art! Honestly, I wanted to switch careers a few years back and join, my face tattoos were too sexy for the department though! I’m really proud to be the one doing this mural and I appreciate all of you!”

The public is invited to the ceremony on Wednesday.

“We are incredibly honored to partner with Paes 164 and provide him a canvas for this beautiful mural,” said Chief Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Police Department. “We hope that this art inspires current and future artists. We also hope that when you pass by, you will take a minute and reflect on what COMMUNITY means to you and why Colorado Springs is a special place.”

Got the cheif out here bombing with me! #yeeeeee #cspd

Posted by The Art Of Paes 164 on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Safe Sleep for Babies Act goes into effect later this year, but experts advise parents to...
What parents need to know about new ‘Safe Sleep for Babies’ law
Shooting Investigation
Shooting at eastern Colorado Springs business sends one to hospital Monday morning
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting call at Memorial Park, one injured
A Buc-ee's location.
Colorado’s 1st Buc-ee’s expected to have 116 pumps and create 175 new jobs
The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment
Pueblo Health Department: First positive human case of tularemia in Pueblo County

Latest News

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Southbound I-25 closed south of Colorado Springs for a crash
Weather 6/6/22 1:45 p.m.
Hail possible as a storm rolls through Fountain Monday afternoon, thunderstorm warning in effect until 2:15 p.m.
Gold cap hidden in Colorado for a $10,000 scavenger hunt.
‘Gold cap’ hidden in Colorado, part of a $10,000 scavenger hunt
Storms today and Tuesday
Stormy weather returns Monday