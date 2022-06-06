Advertisement

‘Gold cap’ hidden in Colorado, part of a $10,000 scavenger hunt

Gold cap hidden in Colorado for a $10,000 scavenger hunt.
Gold cap hidden in Colorado for a $10,000 scavenger hunt.(Tincup Whiskey)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KKTV) - A gold cap is hidden in Colorado, and the person who finds it could win $10,000!

Tincup Whiskey hid three of these golden caps across the country as part of a scavenger hunt. Two have already been found. The third and final is somewhere in the Centennial State. Tincup Whiskey has been releasing hints on their Instagram page.

The most recent clue was dropped on June 2:

“Cup 3 is within 30 miles of a 14-thousand-foot peak and within a 2 to 3-hour drive of all major cities in Colorado.”

Another hint is expected to drop soon!

Click here for more on the scavenger hunt.

