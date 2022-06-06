Ballots sent out to Colorado voters Monday for June 28th primary election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up voters! Ballots are being sent out Monday for the June 28th primary election.

11 News spoke with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, who said 461,000 ballots are being mailed out to registered El Paso County voters. Voters can expect their ballots in the mail by mid to end of this week. However, if you don’t get it by June 17th, office the clerk and recorder’s office.

“To get kind of an advanced preview of who is going to be on the ballot, you can go to our website EPCvotes.com and you can download or look at and view the sample ballot,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman.

Voters will be selecting their candidates for their parties in the November election, including many local and state candidates like the Governor, Senate, Attorney General, El Paso County Coroner, Sheriff and more.

“It’s important to vote in every election but the primary is important because often the person that is chosen in the primary is who goes on to represent your area, your community in November,” said Broerman.

Ballots have to be submitted by June 28th at 7 p.m. Majority of El Paso County voters are within just a few minutes of a drop box. For more information on the primary election, click here.

“I just want to encourage and remind citizens to return your own ballot back to our drop boxes. Don’t give your ballot to someone that you don’t know. If you have a family member or a friend or a neighbor that you trust, that’s fine but do not just give somebody you don’t know offer to return your ballot,” said Broerman.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.