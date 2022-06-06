Advertisement

Hail possible as a storm rolls through Fountain Monday afternoon, thunderstorm warning in effect until 2:15 p.m.

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:53 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This article will be updated. Information below:

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. for southwestern El Paso County. Hail up to two inches in diameter was possible for areas around Fort Carson and Fountain. The public is advised to bring their animals indoors. Damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles is expected.

UPDATE AT 1:35 p.m.:

