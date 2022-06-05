Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting call at Memorial Park, one injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a shooting call late last night at Memorial Park.

CSPD received the call around 9:00pm. As police arrived, they found a victim in need. Police say the victim was driven to a local hospital by family members where he underwent surgery. He is still in recovery.

At this time, police have not confirmed if the victim was shot or assaulted. Police say there are no other reported victims at this time. Officers also say they are working on developing suspect information.

At this time, the relationship between the victim and suspect is unknown.

Anyone with information or who may be a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

