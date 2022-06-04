Advertisement

Police: Security guard allegedly shot suspect outside of Springs nightclub

Officers say they learned that a 20-year-old man was armed with a handgun and threatened two security guards who were on duty at the Babilonia Nightclub. Police say one security guard was in fear of being shot by the suspect so he fired a shot, hitting him in the chest.
Officers say they learned that a 20-year-old man was armed with a handgun and threatened two...
Officers say they learned that a 20-year-old man was armed with a handgun and threatened two security guards who were on duty at the Babilonia Nightclub. Police say one security guard was in fear of being shot by the suspect so he fired a shot, hitting him in the chest.(Vernon Jewell, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:23 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department say they received a report of a shooting around 12:30am.

Officers say they learned that a 20-year-old man was armed with a handgun and threatened two security guards who were on duty at the Babilonia Nightclub. Police say one security guard was in fear of being shot by the suspect so he fired a shot, hitting him in the chest.

Police say the suspect allegedly fled the parking lot and was reportedly transported by a friend to a local hospital for medical treatment. The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

