Vehicle fire closes down part of I-25 near South Academy Boulevard Friday

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By KKTV
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:05 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol confirmed crews were on scene of a vehicle fire that was fully engulfed around 7 a.m. Friday. This is happening on I-25 near South Academy Boulevard.

Troopers say calls started coming in around 6:45 a.m. Friday. One northbound lane was open while crews put out the fire.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

