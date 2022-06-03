Vehicle fire closes down part of I-25 near South Academy Boulevard Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol confirmed crews were on scene of a vehicle fire that was fully engulfed around 7 a.m. Friday. This is happening on I-25 near South Academy Boulevard.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to fire activity between CO 16 and Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard. All northbound lanes blocked due to a car fire. Detour at Mesa Ridge, use caution. https://t.co/HSsuX6zYym — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 3, 2022

Troopers say calls started coming in around 6:45 a.m. Friday. One northbound lane was open while crews put out the fire.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

