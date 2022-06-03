Vehicle fire closes down part of I-25 near South Academy Boulevard Friday
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:05 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol confirmed crews were on scene of a vehicle fire that was fully engulfed around 7 a.m. Friday. This is happening on I-25 near South Academy Boulevard.
Troopers say calls started coming in around 6:45 a.m. Friday. One northbound lane was open while crews put out the fire.
No other information was available at the time this article was written.
