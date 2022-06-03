Advertisement

Sus Titulares Noticieros Para el Sur de Colorado: 5/31 - 6/3

VIDEO: Sus Titulares Noticieros Para el Sur de Colorado: 5/31 - 6/3
By Carel Lajara
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue operation in Pueblo 6/2/22.
2 dead following ‘landslide’ of coal at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 6/1/22.
Police still searching for suspect who may have detonated explosive in Colorado Springs neighborhood
A Buc-ee's location.
Colorado’s 1st Buc-ee’s expected to have 116 pumps and create 175 new jobs
Police activity in Colorado Springs 6/2/22.
Search for wanted person continues in Colorado Springs following a shelter-in-place alert
Woodman/Tutt crash 6/2/2022
Busy northeast Colorado Springs intersection reopened after multiple people seriously injured in a crash

Latest News

Michael Gaal
D-11 school board in Colorado Springs selects Michael Gaal as final candidate for superintendent
VIDEO: Sus Titulares Noticieros Para el Sur de Colorado: 5/31 - 6/3
VIDEO: Sus Titulares Noticieros Para el Sur de Colorado: 5/31 - 6/3
Police search for a suspect at a Home Depot in Colorado Springs 6/3/22.
Home Depot in Colorado Springs evacuated so police could capture a stolen vehicle suspect
Storms Today
Storms Today