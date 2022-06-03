Advertisement

Search for wanted person continues in Colorado Springs Thursday night following a shelter-in-place alert

Police activity in Colorado Springs 6/2/22.
Police activity in Colorado Springs 6/2/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:45 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for an area of south of downtown Colorado Springs Thursday night.

The following alert went out at about 8:40 p.m.:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 06-02-2022. There is police activity related to a wanted person search in the area of S Cascade Ave/E St. Elmo Ave.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate. "

Click here for a map.

At about 9 p.m., police informed 11 News the shelter-in-place alert was lifted. However, the search for the suspect was still underway. Last time this article was updated, a suspect description wasn’t available.

We first become aware of the police activity at about 8:10 p.m. Police were not able to provide additional information on the situation last time we reached out.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 6/1/22.
Police still searching for suspect who may have detonated explosive in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Crime scene in the 4400 block of Burton Place on June 1, 2022.
1 dead following shooting in northeast Colorado Springs
A property with more than 7 tons of trash in Pueblo.
More than 7 tons of trash cleaned up from a Colorado property by code enforcement and police
Rescue operation in Pueblo 6/2/22.
2 dead following ‘landslide’ of coal at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo
Robert Mark Lantz
WATCH: Man arrested following bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a Walmart in Fountain

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert.
Multiple people seriously injured in a crash that closed part of Woodmen on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Thursday night
Fire in Pueblo 6/2/22.
Fire near Lake Minnequa in Pueblo contained after burning about 52 acres
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 6/1/22.
Police still searching for suspect who may have detonated explosive in Colorado Springs neighborhood
U.S. Space Command
Space Command relocation process report finds ‘significant shortfalls’ in transparency and credibility; Colorado lawmakers react to findings