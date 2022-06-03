Search for wanted person continues in Colorado Springs Thursday night following a shelter-in-place alert

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for an area of south of downtown Colorado Springs Thursday night.

The following alert went out at about 8:40 p.m.:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 06-02-2022. There is police activity related to a wanted person search in the area of S Cascade Ave/E St. Elmo Ave.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate. "

Click here for a map.

At about 9 p.m., police informed 11 News the shelter-in-place alert was lifted. However, the search for the suspect was still underway. Last time this article was updated, a suspect description wasn’t available.

We first become aware of the police activity at about 8:10 p.m. Police were not able to provide additional information on the situation last time we reached out.

