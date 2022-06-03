Advertisement

Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce

CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, a report stated, causing...
CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, a report stated, causing Tesla's stock to tumble.(The Babylon Bee / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:53 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) - Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% Friday on a report that CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, as well as new questions from U.S. regulators over complaints of vehicles braking for no reason.

In an email Thursday to Tesla executives titled “pause all hiring worldwide,” Musk wrote that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff, Reuters reported.

Also Friday, government regulators are asking questions about Tesla’s reliability after more than 750 Tesla owners complained that cars operating on the automaker’s partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.

