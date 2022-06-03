Multiple people seriously injured in a crash that closed part of Woodmen on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway Thursday night.

The crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. in the area of Tutt Boulevard and Woodmen Road. The intersection is just east of Powers Boulevard. Last time 11 News checked in with police, very few details were available other than there was “a large debris field” and multiple people were taken to the hospital.

At about 8:30 p.m., the CSPD Communications Center tweeted Woodmen Road is completely at Tutt Boulevard with Tutt also closed in both directions.

“The crash involves serious injuries - so expect closures to last for several more hours,” the tweet reads. “Please drive safely.”

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major road closure.

Westbound Woodmen Rd blocked at Tutt for a crash. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 3, 2022

