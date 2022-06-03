Man suspected of selling drugs to kids in Colorado Springs out of a shop he called ‘WESTSIDE ZATIX’ arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drug dealer police believe was targeting children in Colorado Springs is in custody.

Police shared some details on the case with the public on Friday, the arrest happened on Thursday. The Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, or MVNI, received an anonymous tip about someone selling illegal drugs out of a home. The suspect reportedly referred to his residence as “WESTSIDE ZATIX.” The home was in the 800 block of Santa Fe Street, the neighborhood is just west of Evergreen Cemetery.

“he MVNI Marijuana Related Organized Crime (M-ROC) unit assumed the investigation,” part of a blotter from CSPD reads. “With the assistance of CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU), a search warrant was served at the residence after detectives observed multiple suspected narcotics transactions. The suspect, Walymar Rivera, was immediately taken into custody without incident. Detectives recovered 2898.36 grams of THC concentrate, 630 grams of THC infused products, 638 grams of refined marijuana, 14.5 grams of MDMA, 89 tabs or 3.12 grams of LSD, 22.03 grams of cocaine, 168.84 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 810.47 grams of psilocybin mushroom infused products.”

As of Friday night, Rivera was in the El Paso County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

According to online records, Rivera is charged with a number of felony drug crimes, money laundering and six counts of child abuse.

