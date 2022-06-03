Advertisement

How much does baby hippo, Omo weigh?

Omo is the first hippo born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in more than 30 years!
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:45 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is holding a contest for when baby hippo, Omo will hit the 500 pound milestone. You can guess when he will hit the mark and could win a hippo plush toy for guessing when it happens!

Right now Omo is almost 500 pounds.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says “he has been gaining about a pound a day, and his last recorded weight was 495 pounds, on Wednesday, June 1″.

Once he has hit or surpasses the 500 mark the zoo will announce that date and notify our winner.

Posted by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Thursday, June 2, 2022

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

