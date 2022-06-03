How much does baby hippo, Omo weigh?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is holding a contest for when baby hippo, Omo will hit the 500 pound milestone. You can guess when he will hit the mark and could win a hippo plush toy for guessing when it happens!

Right now Omo is almost 500 pounds.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says “he has been gaining about a pound a day, and his last recorded weight was 495 pounds, on Wednesday, June 1″.

Once he has hit or surpasses the 500 mark the zoo will announce that date and notify our winner.

