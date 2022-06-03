Advertisement

Home Depot in Colorado Springs evacuated so police could capture a stolen vehicle suspect

Police search for a suspect at a Home Depot in Colorado Springs 6/3/22.
Police search for a suspect at a Home Depot in Colorado Springs 6/3/22.(KKTV/Mike Petkash)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:30 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Home Depot in Colorado Springs was evacuated on Friday as police were searching for a suspect.

The evacuation took place just before 1:30 p.m. at the store just south of E. Platte Avenue and to the west of N. Academy Boulevard, 102 N. Academy Boulevard.

The public was asked to avoid the area for about 30 minutes before the evacuation was lifted.

Police tell 11 News the incident started when detectives spotted a stolen vehicle in the area. When officers tried to pull the driver over, they fled. The suspect driver eventually ditched the vehicle and ran on foot with a passenger. One of them was caught immediately. The second suspect ran into the Home Depot. After clearing the store, police were able to locate the second suspect and take that person into custody.

Charges are pending for both suspects. Neither had been publicly identified last time this article was updated.

