D-11 school board in Colorado Springs selects Michael Gaal as final candidate for superintendent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education unanimously selected Michael Gaal as the next superintendent.

The board announced at the beginning of March they were parting ways with Dr. Michael Thomas. Dr. Thomas officially left the district March 2, which included 14 months of severance compensation.

The board recently narrowed the candidates to three, Gaal, Dr. Tammy Clementi and D-49′s Chief Education Officer Peter Hilts.

“I am honored and humbled that the D11 Board of Education has selected me as their next Superintendent. I want to thank the other candidates and the Superintendent search committees for a robust and thorough process. I am excited to return to Colorado Springs, where my journey started, and deliver the results our students require to lead successful and productive lives. With the board’s trust, the collaboration of the staff, and the mandate of the community, we will ALL exceed our learning potential… together,” said Michael Gaal according to a press release.

The board will enter contract negotiations before finalizing and agreement at a future board meeting.

MORE ABOUT GAAL FROM THE DISTRICT:

Michael Gaal is an accomplished leader with over 30 years of service-centered experience across multiple sectors and disciplines. Before his candidacy for Superintendent of D11, Michael served as Deputy Chancellor, DC Public Schools; Chief of Staff, Oakland Unified School District; and both Chief Operations Officer and Elementary Superintendent, Education Achievement Authority of Michigan. His private sector experiences include President of Sales for an education technology company, and Chief Operations Officer and later President of an energy management company, primarily supporting school districts and universities. Michael is a retired Air Force Colonel with deep experience in in-flight instruction, mobility operations, and national strategic policy development. Michael’s student’s first mantra and understanding of the needs of schools and students drive his urgency and passion for ensuring all students are Loved, Challenged, and Prepared.

