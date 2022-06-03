Advertisement

Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human

Taken Oct. 21
Taken Oct. 21(Credit: KUSA)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human, according to the Forest Service of the Rocky Mountain Region.

The fire was spotted on Oct. 14, 2020. Investigators announced on Friday there is evidence showing the blaze was started by a person, possibly a hunter or camper. Investigators are still working to identify the person or people responsible.

The East Troublesome Fire, one of the largest in Colorado’s history, began northeast of Kremmling on the Arapaho National Forest. It was fueled by wide-spread drought, numerous dead and down beetle-killed trees, red flag weather conditions created by high winds and dry conditions, and low humidity. The combination of these factors led to unprecedented, wind-driven, active fire behavior with rapid spread. Numerous residences, outbuildings, and commercial structures were destroyed or damaged before the fire was finally contained on November 30, 2020, at a total of 193,812 acres.

