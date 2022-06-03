Advertisement

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Voted #3 Best Zoo in North America

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo took the top ten spot in two categories: #3 Best Zoo in North America and #2 Best Zoo Exhibit in North America for its Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit. This marks the highest ranking the Zoo has received in the Best Zoo category and ties the highest ranking it was received for Best Zoo Exhibit.
(KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:54 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been voted one of the top ten zoos in North America in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The 2022 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Top Ten Best Zoos in North America, in ranking order, are:

1. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden - Cincinnati, Ohio

2. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium - Omaha, Nebraska

3. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo - Colorado Springs, Colorado

4. Brevard Zoo - Melbourne, Florida

5. Memphis Zoo - Memphis, Tennessee

6. Audubon Zoo - New Orleans, Louisiana

7. Philadelphia Zoo - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

8. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium - Columbus, Ohio

9. Houston Zoo - Houston, Texas

10. Saint Louis Zoo - St. Louis, Missouri

