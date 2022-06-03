Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Colorado Springs and NORAD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, is scheduled to visit Colorado Springs and NORAD next week.

According to a press release from Trudeau’s office, the prime minister will be in Colorado on June 7 as he is joined by the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand.

He then plans to travel to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas.

“Canada enjoys profound and longstanding relationships in the Americas.,” Part of a statement from Trudeau reads. “The Summit of the Americas is a unique opportunity to work with world leaders in the region to agree on a forward-looking agenda that tackles the challenges of our time, including advancing climate change and promoting democracy. By working together, we can build a better future for people in the Americas and beyond.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.