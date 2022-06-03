Advertisement

Burn ban lifted in Colorado Springs as restrictions are enacted

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs enacted burn restrictions Friday at noon lifting their previous burn ban.

The following was sent to the public:

“By and through the Division of the Fire Marshal, The Colorado Springs Fire Department has determined that they will be enacting Burn Restrictions due to current and forecasted drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, as well as the earlier than normal National Preparedness Level of 2. These restrictions will be effective on June 3, 2022, at 12:00 pm (MDT). The Order remains in effect until rescinded. With this information, Colorado Springs citizens will be able to avoid legal ramifications due to burning outside of the scope of the restrictions. The Colorado Springs Fire Department urges all citizens of and visitors to Colorado Springs to abide by the Order and share in the responsibility of keeping our community safe. Please report any suspected violations of the Order by calling 719-444-7000. The outdoor burn restrictions guidelines, and additional fire safety information, is available at https://www.coswildfireready.org/burn-restrictions.”

A few of the differences between the ban and the restrictions:

-People can use their smokers under the restrictions, they could not under the ban.

-Outdoor smoking is allowed in designated areas under the restrictions, it was not allowed to under the ban.

The burn ban was in place from May 16 at noon and expired on June 3 at noon.

A graphic of what is and isn’t allowed is below:

