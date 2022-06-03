Advertisement

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:15 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church.

The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office didn’t give details about the shooting but told reporters that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says there was no longer a threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 6/1/22.
Police still searching for suspect who may have detonated explosive in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Crime scene in the 4400 block of Burton Place on June 1, 2022.
1 dead following shooting in northeast Colorado Springs
A property with more than 7 tons of trash in Pueblo.
More than 7 tons of trash cleaned up from a Colorado property by code enforcement and police
Rescue operation in Pueblo 6/2/22.
2 dead following ‘landslide’ of coal at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo
Robert Mark Lantz
WATCH: Man arrested following bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a Walmart in Fountain

Latest News

Fire in Pueblo 6/2/22.
Fire near Lake Minnequa in Pueblo contained after burning about 52 acres
California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside couch acquired through Craigslist.
Wow! Woman finds $36K hidden in couch from Craigslist
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 6/1/22.
Police still searching for suspect who may have detonated explosive in Colorado Springs neighborhood