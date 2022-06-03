2 people sent to the hospital following crash near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Colorado Springs police, two people are recovering from a crash that happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday. The crash happened near south Cascade Avenue and east Rio Grande Street.

Officers say both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment; their current conditions are unknown at this time.

11 News checked with police around 6:45 a.m. and officers say southbound Cascade Avenue is still closed from East Rio Grande Street to West Moreno Avenue.

Colorado Springs police are investigating.

