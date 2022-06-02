Advertisement

Unidentified boy found in suitcase in Indiana laid to rest

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County was found inside of a suitcase.(Indiana State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana has been laid to rest.

Todd Murphy, the chaplain for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, called the unidentified boy an “unknown angel” during a memorial service Wednesday at the Weathers Funeral Home in Salem, Indiana.

The child’s gray casket was topped by a floral arrangement and stuffed animals. He was later buried at a Salem cemetery.

His gravestone marker bears the image of an angel and an inscription that reads, “In loving memory of a beloved little boy known but to God.”

A mushroom hunter found the child’s body on April 16 in Washington County.

Investigators believe the boy, who was Black, was about 5 years old and had died within the previous week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 6/1/22.
Shelter-in-place alert lifted following a ‘suspicious incident’ in a Colorado Springs neighborhood
Crime scene in the 4400 block of Burton Place on June 1, 2022.
1 dead following shooting in northeast Colorado Springs
A property with more than 7 tons of trash in Pueblo.
More than 7 tons of trash cleaned up from a Colorado property by code enforcement and police
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Robert Mark Lantz
WATCH: Man arrested following bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a Walmart in Fountain

Latest News

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on a bill that would raise the age limit for...
House panel takes up gun bill in wake of mass shootings
Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
LIVE: Police: Tulsa suspect purchased gun the day of mass shooting; 4 killed
A manhole explosion blew out the windows of a building in Boston's Financial District on...
Manhole explosions send 1 to hospital, force evacuations
Harvey Weinstein, shown in this file photo, is jailed in California, where he was extradited...
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court
A manhole explosion blew out the windows of a building in Boston's Financial District on...
'Thought it was thunder': Man describes witnessing manhole explosion