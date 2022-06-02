COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Smoke was visible from a small fire east of downtown Colorado Springs Thursday evening.

11 News called 911 when employees spotted the smoke in an area just north of South Shooks Run Park.

At about 4:50 p.m. the smoke was dying down. It appeared to be from a homeless camp.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information on a fire department presence.

The City of Colorado Springs is currently under a burn ban.

