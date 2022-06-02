Advertisement

Rescue operation underway at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An employee at the Comanche Generating Station on the southeast side of Pueblo said the company had, “no comment at this time” as a rescue operation was taking place.

According to a spokesperson with the Pueblo Fire Department, the city received a 911 call at about 8:40 a.m. on Thursday about multiple people being trapped following a “landslide.” The spokesperson said the property is known to have large coal piles on site that can be about 80 feet tall.

Technical rescue teams were dispatched. There were reports of at least two people being trapped.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

