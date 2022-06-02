Advertisement

Police investigate double homicide at home daycare in N. Carolina

Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.
Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.(Courtney Cole/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Police in North Carolina are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home daycare Thursday morning, WBTV reports.

B&T Learning Center owner Sharon Chambers and her nephew Benny Sloan Jr. were found dead by Chambers’ adult daughter, according to a family member.

Police say they were both shot and killed at the childcare home just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities do not believe this was a random act of violence.

The learning center serves children up to 12 years old and has a 3-star license from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s Division of Child Development and Early Education.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 6/1/22.
Police still searching for suspect who may have detonated explosive in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Crime scene in the 4400 block of Burton Place on June 1, 2022.
1 dead following shooting in northeast Colorado Springs
A property with more than 7 tons of trash in Pueblo.
More than 7 tons of trash cleaned up from a Colorado property by code enforcement and police
Robert Mark Lantz
WATCH: Man arrested following bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a Walmart in Fountain
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

Harvey Weinstein, shown in this file photo, is jailed in California, where he was extradited...
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday,...
Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Rescue operation underway at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to speak on mass shootings, urge Congress to act