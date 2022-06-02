Advertisement

Lebron James is officially a billionaire

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)(Luis M. Alvarez | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lebron James just became a billionaire.

According to Forbes, the 37-year-old now has a net worth of $1 billion. He is the first current NBA player to reach the milestone.

Forbes reports James is already the league’s highest-paid active player. He has made more than $900 million from endorsements and other business ventures, and he made more than $121 million last year alone.

Michael Jordan is the only other NBA player to ever hit billionaire status, but he did not reach that milestone until after he retired.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 6/1/22.
Police still searching for suspect who may have detonated explosive in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Crime scene in the 4400 block of Burton Place on June 1, 2022.
1 dead following shooting in northeast Colorado Springs
A property with more than 7 tons of trash in Pueblo.
More than 7 tons of trash cleaned up from a Colorado property by code enforcement and police
Robert Mark Lantz
WATCH: Man arrested following bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a Walmart in Fountain
Shooting in OK.
Multiple people killed following active shooter situation in Oklahoma

Latest News

ADA offers plea deal if owner of loud barking dog get its vocal chords removed.
Assistant district attorney recommends dog have vocal cords removed, owner says
This undated photo released by the Arizona Attorney General's Office shows Guillermina Fuentes....
Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on a bill that would raise the age limit for...
House panel takes up gun bill in wake of mass shootings
The label for a bottle of melatonin pills is seen in New York on Thursday, June 2, 2022....
Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says
Rescue operation in Pueblo 6/2/22.
Rescue operation underway at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo