Former Colorado Springs Bible study teacher facing child sex assault charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A former Bible study teacher is now behind bars in Colorado Springs after allegedly sexually assaulting two kids.

Springs police say 63-year-old Carlton Ranquist was arrested back in April in St. Albans, Maine, where he had been living, and has since been extradited back to Colorado.

The investigation began last year when CSPD received a report of a sexual assault on a child between 2015-2017. While investigating that crime, detectives discovered a second alleged victim dating back to 2008-2010. Ranquist now faces one count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Detectives also learned Ranquist volunteered as a Bible study teacher at Colorado Springs Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church around 2013.

There are concerns that there could be more victims; detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department right away at 719-444-7000.

