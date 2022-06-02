Fire burning in Pueblo, pre-evacuation notice for the Lake Minnequa neighborhood

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire sparked in Pueblo on Thursday.

At about 3:30 p.m. a large amount of smoke was visible on the east side of Lake Minnequa.

At about 4 p.m. police announced a pre-evacuation notice for the Lake Minnequa neighborhood.

Last time 11 News checked in with the fire department, there was no update on the size of the fire. Multiple agencies were assisting with the fire.

AVOID THE AREA



There is a fire on the east side of Minnequa Lake. Please avoid the area. Pueblo City Fire is on scene.



Pre-evacuation orders are in place for the Lake Minnequa Neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/3yQiwGIuI0 — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) June 2, 2022

