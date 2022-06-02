Advertisement

Fire burning in Pueblo, pre-evacuation notice for the Lake Minnequa neighborhood

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire sparked in Pueblo on Thursday.

At about 3:30 p.m. a large amount of smoke was visible on the east side of Lake Minnequa.

At about 4 p.m. police announced a pre-evacuation notice for the Lake Minnequa neighborhood.

Last time 11 News checked in with the fire department, there was no update on the size of the fire. Multiple agencies were assisting with the fire.

