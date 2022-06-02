Advertisement

Crews battling structure fire east of Colorado Springs

Smoke at the scene of a large structure fire near Highway 24 and Garrett Road.
Smoke at the scene of a large structure fire near Highway 24 and Garrett Road.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:16 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Thick smoke can be seen from a distance as firefighters from multiple agencies battle a large structure fire in Peyton Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 10000 block of Surrey Lane at 5:45 in the morning for an outbuilding on fire.

“It was called in by a passerby,” said Falcon Fire Department Division Chief John Webb. “Crews arrived on scene, found the building pretty fully involved with flames and heavy smoke coming out.”

Webb said the building was being remodeled and a lot of equipment was inside.

“Crews are having trouble getting inside,” he told 11 News.

Firefighters were also faced with the challenge of bring water to the site, Webb told 11 News.

“The biggest issue out here is there’s no fire hydrant, so we have to bring the water to the fire, so we have several agencies from surrounding that are bringing in water tenders and we’re doing water operations, so the tenders will come in, they’ll hook up to the engine and pump water to the fire.

No animals were inside the building when it caught fire. It’s unknown if the property owners were home.

Currently, crews from Peyton, Falcon, Ellicott, Cimarron Hills and Colorado Springs are helping fight the fire.

We have a crew at the scene now; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 6/1/22.
Shelter-in-place alert lifted following a ‘suspicious incident’ in a Colorado Springs neighborhood
Crime scene in the 4400 block of Burton Place on June 1, 2022.
1 dead following shooting in northeast Colorado Springs
A property with more than 7 tons of trash in Pueblo.
More than 7 tons of trash cleaned up from a Colorado property by code enforcement and police
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Robert Mark Lantz
WATCH: Man arrested following bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a Walmart in Fountain

Latest News

11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: Yes, scammers capitalize on national tragedies, too
The Safe Sleep for Babies Act goes into effect later this year, but experts advise parents to...
What parents need to know about new ‘Safe Sleep for Babies’ law
6.2.22
Warming back up
Mason McCusker
14-year-old missing Monument boy found safe