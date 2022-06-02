Crews battling structure fire east of Colorado Springs

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Thick smoke can be seen from a distance as firefighters from multiple agencies battle a large structure fire in Peyton Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 10000 block of Surrey Lane at 5:45 in the morning for an outbuilding on fire.

“It was called in by a passerby,” said Falcon Fire Department Division Chief John Webb. “Crews arrived on scene, found the building pretty fully involved with flames and heavy smoke coming out.”

Webb said the building was being remodeled and a lot of equipment was inside.

“Crews are having trouble getting inside,” he told 11 News.

Firefighters were also faced with the challenge of bring water to the site, Webb told 11 News.

“The biggest issue out here is there’s no fire hydrant, so we have to bring the water to the fire, so we have several agencies from surrounding that are bringing in water tenders and we’re doing water operations, so the tenders will come in, they’ll hook up to the engine and pump water to the fire.

No animals were inside the building when it caught fire. It’s unknown if the property owners were home.

Currently, crews from Peyton, Falcon, Ellicott, Cimarron Hills and Colorado Springs are helping fight the fire.

