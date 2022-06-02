Advertisement

Colorado’s 1st Buc-ee’s expected to have 116 pumps and create 175 new jobs

A Buc-ee's location.
A Buc-ee's location.(Photo courtesy Buc-ee's)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first Buc-ee’s location in Colorado is going to be huge.

Just about everyone from Texas is aware of Buc-ee’s. The travel center was founded in 1982 with 35 stores in the Lonestar State. But not everyone in the Centennial State recognizes the happy-go-lucky beaver logo. Construction on Colorado’s first location in Johnstown starts this week.

“We picked a great partner in the community of Johnstown for our first store in Colorado,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “At the foothills of the beautiful Northern Front Range, this Buc-ee’s will introduce all sorts of bikers, hikers, skiers, and campers to the cleanest restrooms, friendliest staff, and freshest food they’ll ever find on a road trip.”

The travel center will be located at 5201 Nugget Road, on the southwest corner of I-25 and CR 48. It will occupy about 74,000 square feet and feature 116 fuel pumps. The center is expected to bring 175 permanent, full-time jobs to the area.

The center is expected to open sometime in 2024.

