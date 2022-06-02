Advertisement

Bear alert for a neighborhood in the Monument area, not a major concern for Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A bear in a tree in the Monument area prompted an alert for residents to keep kids and animals...
A bear in a tree in the Monument area prompted an alert for residents to keep kids and animals indoors 6/1/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:50 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert went out for an area in Monument on Wednesday because of a bear. However, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife aren’t concerned.

The following message was issued at about 5 p.m.:

“This is the El Paso County Sheriffs Office there is a bear in the Jackson Creek Subdivision area. Do not approach or attempt to feed the bear. The Monument PD recommends residents secure their doors and keep their small children and pets indoors. Monument PD is aware of the bear and do not call 911 or law enforcement unless the bear is being aggressive.”

Bill Vogrin, a spokesperson for CPW added that they were aware of the animal in question and that it was, “just a bear being a bear.”

Click here for a map of the impacted area and the original alert.

It isn’t clear what prompted the alert in the first place.

An updated message was issued at about 6:35 p.m.:

“This is the El Paso County Sheriffs Office there is a bear in the Jackson Creek Subdivision area. Do not approach or attempt to feed the bear. It is not being aggressive at this time. The Monument PD and Department of Wildlife are monitoring it.”

Click here for more tips from CPW on living with wildlife and being bear aware.

