Advertisement

Amusement park ride malfunction leaves people upside-down

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down at Kennywood in Pennsylvania on Monday. (Source: KDKA/Tina Talley/CNN)
By KDKA staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:32 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a nightmare come true.

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down on Monday.

Some people who are on the ride said they were traumatized by the incident.

One witness said they remember hearing riders screaming for help.

Kennywood’s general manager said in a statement that maintenance staff responded quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position and safely evacuated the riders, but did not say how long the riders were stuck.

The park spokesman said the Aero 360 will remain closed while maintenance workers continue their review and try to figure out what needs to be addressed.

At this point, they do not know what caused the malfunction.

The spokesman said the park inspects every ride every operating day and the rides have to pass before they can open the lines.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 6/1/22.
Shelter-in-place alert lifted following a ‘suspicious incident’ in a Colorado Springs neighborhood
Crime scene in the 4400 block of Burton Place on June 1, 2022.
1 dead following shooting in northeast Colorado Springs
A property with more than 7 tons of trash in Pueblo.
More than 7 tons of trash cleaned up from a Colorado property by code enforcement and police
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Robert Mark Lantz
WATCH: Man arrested following bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a Walmart in Fountain

Latest News

Elon Musk said anyone who wants to do remote work must be in the office for at least 40 hours a...
Musk to Tesla workers: Return to the office or leave
Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and...
OPEC+ alliance decides output amid record US pump prices
The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
The Arrow 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down at Kennywood in Pennsylvania...
Amusement park ride malfunction leaves people upside-down