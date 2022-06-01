Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Colorado attorney general talks dangers of social media on public health, starting at NOON

By Carel Lajara
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, The National Constitution Center and the National Association of Attorneys General is hosting an online town hall to address the potential dangers of various social media platforms.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at NOON.

Featured on the panel are Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, who will discuss the role of state attorneys general, state law, and state policy powers under the Constitution when regulating social media platforms in regards to public health, privacy, and competition.

The event is presented in partnership with the Center for Excellence in Governance at the National Association of Attorneys General. Jeffrey Rosen, the president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, will be moderating.

