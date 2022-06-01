Wanted man attempts to carjack someone during police chase in Colorado Springs, taken into custody near N. Academy and Vickers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man who reportedly tried to run from police in Colorado Springs is now in custody.

Police shared details on the bust that took place Tuesday morning in an area near N. Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive. The nearby Salon Professional Academy was placed under a brief lockdown during the situation. Police were tracking a “prolific” offender, Michael Smith. Smith was working on a stolen truck and motorcycle while detectives were monitoring him.

“Detectives directed Tactical Enforcement (TEU) officers into the area,” part of a crime blotter by CSPD reads. “Tactical officers conducted a ‘contact block’ on the stolen truck and the motorcycle to prevent Smith from fleeing in a vehicle. Smith ran from officers on foot. Chased by TEU officers and detectives, Smith ran to the gas pumps of a nearby gas station and attempted to forcefully steal a vehicle from a customer. TEU Officer Coguill was able to physically intervene.”

Smith was arrested and officers confiscated two handguns. Both the stolen truck and motorcycle were recovered.

Smith had minor injuries and no one else was hurt. As of Tuesday night, Smith was being held in the El Paso County Jail on a “U.S. Marshal” hold.

