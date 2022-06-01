Multiple people killed following active shooter situation in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KKTV) - Multiple people were killed following an active shooter situation in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday.

The chief of police for the Tulsa Police Department asked the public to stay away from an area near 61st and Yale. A Tulsa police captain added multiple people were wounded and, “some unfortunately were killed,” according to the Associated Press. Captain Richard Meulenberg added the suspect “is down.” The shooting happened at a medical building on a hospital campus.

In the latest update from police at about 5:20 p.m., at least four people were killed including the shooter.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

REUNIFICATION FOR FAMILIES is at Memorial High School on the west side of LaFortune Park. https://t.co/WAe6J5iZJ9 — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 1, 2022

