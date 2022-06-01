Advertisement

‘Significant’ rockslide closes part of a trail in Red Rock Canyon Open space in Colorado Springs

Rockslide at the Red Rock Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs.
Rockslide at the Red Rock Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a popular trail in Colorado Springs was closed this week following a rockslide.

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services shared the update on Tuesday for part of the Palmer and Rock Rock Loop Trail in the Red Rock Canyon Open Space. The area is on the southwest side of the city. A map of the impacted area can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

The United States Forest Service is working to understand the scope of the rockslide.

**HEADS UP** A section of Palmer/Red Rock Loop Trail, also known as Section 16 Loop, in Red Rock Canyon Open Space is...

Posted by Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

