‘Significant’ rockslide closes part of a trail in Red Rock Canyon Open space in Colorado Springs
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a popular trail in Colorado Springs was closed this week following a rockslide.
Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services shared the update on Tuesday for part of the Palmer and Rock Rock Loop Trail in the Red Rock Canyon Open Space. The area is on the southwest side of the city. A map of the impacted area can be viewed at the bottom of this article.
The United States Forest Service is working to understand the scope of the rockslide.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.