Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs following a ‘suspicious incident’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a neighborhood on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

The following message was sent out to people living in an area north of Woodment off Vollmer Road.:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 06-01-2022. There is police activity related to a suspicious incident in the area of 8300 Hardwood Cir. You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.”

Click here for a map. This article will be updated.

