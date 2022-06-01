Bear alert for a neighborhood in the Monument area, not a major concern for Colorado Parks and Wildlife

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert went out for an area in Monument on Wednesday because of a bear. However, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife aren’t concerned.

The following message was issued at about 5 p.m.:

“This is the El Paso County Sheriffs Office there is a bear in the Jackson Creek Subdivision area. Do not approach or attempt to feed the bear. The Monument PD recommends residents secure their doors and keep their small children and pets indoors. Monument PD is aware of the bear and do not call 911 or law enforcement unless the bear is being aggressive.”

Bill Vogrin, a spokesperson for CPW added that they were aware of the animal in question and that it was, “just a bear being a bear.”

It isn’t clear what prompted the alert in the first place. 11 News is reaching out to Monument Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for clarification.

Click here for more tips from CPW on living with wildlife and being bear aware.

