Person of interest sought following a suspicious death in Colorado

Tyler Mitchell
Tyler Mitchell(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:37 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with locating a person of interest following a suspicious death on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of N. Elizabeth Street for a welfare check. The neighborhood is on the north side of the city. Officers discovered the body of a woman and there were “suspicious circumstances” surrounding her death, according to police.

Detectives would like to speak with 33-year-old Tyler Mitchell, pictured at the top of this article. Mitchell is wanted on two misdemeanor warrants that are not related to the suspicious death. Police add that Mitchell is known to keep his right arm in a sling because of a deformity he has.

Anyone with information on the location of Mitchell is asked to call 719-553-2502.

Police did not share the identity of the woman with the public.

