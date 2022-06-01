Advertisement

More than 7 tons of trash cleaned up from a Colorado property by code enforcement and police

Code Enforcement Team/Abatement Crew and Pueblo officers cleaned a property up on Pueblo's south side. Video courtesy Pueblo PD.
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Members of Pueblo’s Code Enforcement Team alongside officers of the Pueblo Police Department overcame a daunting task recently when they tackled more than seven tons of trash.

Pueblo Police shared details concerning the clean up operation on Monday. The operation happened earlier this month at a property on the south side of Pueblo. According to police, more than 14,640 pounds of materials were taken off the property and transported to a landfill. Video that shows part of the clean-up operation can be viewed at the top of this article. The effort took about two days and resulted in six fully-loaded trailers of trash.

Two code enforcement officers, seven members of the abatement crew and three Pueblo police officers took part in disposing of the trash. A lien was placed against the property.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
Husband and wife killed after boat capsizes on Lake Pueblo
Authorities in Colorado seized about 30 pounds of suspected meth following a traffic stop.
30 pounds of suspected meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Colorado
Man killed in I-25 crash in Pueblo County
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
Body-worn camera video shows an officer shooting a dog that reportedly attacked a child.
Colorado officer shoots dog that reportedly attacked a 10-year-old boy, owner of the dog cited

Latest News

Cool and wet through early Wednesday
Cool and wet for now...
Colorado Springs police cruiser
Wanted man attempts to carjack someone during police chase in Colorado Springs, taken into custody near N. Academy and Vickers
Pueblo PD
WATCH: More than 7 tons of trash cleaned up from a property in Pueblo
Colorado Springs Police are looking for the suspect reportedly involved in a shooting.
3 people shot east of downtown Colorado Springs