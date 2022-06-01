More than 7 tons of trash cleaned up from a Colorado property by code enforcement and police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Members of Pueblo’s Code Enforcement Team alongside officers of the Pueblo Police Department overcame a daunting task recently when they tackled more than seven tons of trash.

Pueblo Police shared details concerning the clean up operation on Monday. The operation happened earlier this month at a property on the south side of Pueblo. According to police, more than 14,640 pounds of materials were taken off the property and transported to a landfill. Video that shows part of the clean-up operation can be viewed at the top of this article. The effort took about two days and resulted in six fully-loaded trailers of trash.

Two code enforcement officers, seven members of the abatement crew and three Pueblo police officers took part in disposing of the trash. A lien was placed against the property.

