Free fishing this weekend in Colorado

A small child enjoys fishing. Any parent knows... this child probably spent about 3 minutes...
A small child enjoys fishing. Any parent knows... this child probably spent about 3 minutes fishing and 2 hours throwing rocks into the water as his dad untangled his line.(Pixaby/MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KKTV) - Free fishing weekend in Colorado is June 4 and 5!

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is inviting everyone to enjoy the great outdoors of Colorado, both resident and nonresidents! If you fall in love with the sport, this weekend click here to get a license.

Anglers are reminded to follow rules that are in place. CPW also provided some “Tips and Hotspots” for people who are new to fishing in the Centennial State.

-Fishing Report- This report offers a weekly fishing report from lakes all around Colorado

-Fishing Atlas- This is an interactive map that shows the many waters people can fish in Colorado

-101 Places to Take a Kid Fishing- this webpage has an interactive map showing all of the possible places to take a kid fishing

-Stocking Report- The stocking report shows lakes, ponds, and rivers that have been stocked with catchable (9 to 12 inch) trout in Colorado.

