Advertisement

WATCH: Bomb threat reported at southern Colorado Walmart near city of Fountain

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - There is currently heavy police presence at the Walmart on Highway 85/87 near Fountain as police investigate a reported bomb threat.

11 News has placed several calls to law enforcement and has a crew at the scene working to get more information. We are live streaming the events on the 11 Breaking News Center and at the top of this article.

This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page for updates.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Colorado seized about 30 pounds of suspected meth following a traffic stop.
30 pounds of suspected meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Colorado
Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
Husband and wife killed after boat capsizes on Lake Pueblo
Jessica and Josh Prindle.
GoFundMe created for parents who died in boating accident on Lake Pueblo, friend shares memories of the pair
RIGHT: Austin Baca. LEFT: Ramon Aguirres.
2 arrested 1 on the run following an armed robbery in Pueblo West
Juan Ocegueda
Teen in custody after allegedly stabbing guard and escaping from Colorado detention center

Latest News

WATCH: Rain in southern Colorado, updated forecast as of 10 a.m.
WATCH: Rain in southern Colorado, updated forecast as of 10 a.m.
One of the more than dozen vehicles that were damaged after driving over a new pothole on I-25...
12-15 cars damaged due to pothole on northbound I-25 near South Academy
Mason McCusker
14-year-old Monument boy missing since Tuesday night
6.1.22
Cool and wet for now...