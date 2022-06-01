Airport travel expected to be busy this summer through Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up travelers! Airport travel is expected to be busy this summer through Colorado Springs.

11 News spoke with the Colorado Springs Airport, which saw a total of 169,173 passengers traveled through the terminal in April, representing a 26.9 percent increase from April 2021.

“We really saw high numbers during spring break and that continued through April into Memorial Day. Our traffic is on par with what we saw in 2021, a little bit higher. The traffic that we saw in ‘21 was almost double what we saw in 2019 at pre-pandemic levels,” said Dana Schield of COS Airport.

According to COS Airport, there were 14,000 travelers at the airport during Memorial Day weekend, which typically kicks off the summer travel season.

“We do have a good amount of capacity, so we do have a lot of seats in the market, and we also have the expectation that those seats will be filled, so we expect fuller planes,” said Schield.

It’s been about six weeks since the mask mandate was mostly lifted on airplanes and in airports. The COS Airport says the mandate lifting has not impacted travel numbers.

Forecasts for summer indicate high travel numbers, so COS Airport wants to remind travelers to arrive at least an hour and half before their flight is scheduled to depart. Parking lots may reach capacity during peak travel times, so travelers should be aware of directional signage that will guide travelers to available parking options. Also, be aware of what you can and can’t bring on a plane to help the security line go faster.

“The summer schedule for the airlines does tend to change so we have seen some increase in frequency. We’ve seen some change in dates and things like that so always just important to keep an eye on what’s available,” said Schield.

Summer Spotlight (nonstop routes) according to COS Airport:

American Airlines (Dallas/Ft. Worth) Five daily nonstops with one-stop connecting service across the U.S. and worldwide

Delta Air Lines (Salt Lake City) Three daily nonstops with easy access to the west coast

Frontier Airlines (Las Vegas, Phoenix, Orlando) Nonstop, low fare service!

Southwest Airlines (Chicago (MDW), Dallas (DAL), Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix) Nonstop to Denver (DEN) with easy connections coast-to-coast Seats up 17 percent this summer (Jun-Aug) compared to summer 2021 Adding third daily COS-Las Vegas (LAS) flight starting June 5 Adding second daily COS-Chicago (MDW) flight starting July 5

United Airlines (Denver, Houston (IAH), Los Angeles, Chicago (ORD)) United serves four nonstop destinations with easy connections coast-to-coast and worldwide



